Editor:
Good to hear from Ralph Trapini and Floyd Diemoz in Dennis Webb's column in the Daily Sentinel on Aug. 5, who were key figures implementing I-70 through the Glenwood Canyon. Their lamentations and heartbreak are understandable. Fate has dealt the Western Slope a tragic blow.
Had this year's weather been last year's, this would not have been an issue. The fire and flooding wouldn't have happened. It's a case of “plan for the worst and hope for the best.” It appears in hindsight that elevating the eastbound lanes above potential debris flows could have prevented the magnitude of the damage and closures. Ironically, it could have precluded the accidental start of the fire — assuming it was accidental, and not arson.
Obviously, the cost of routing I-70 over the 11,000-foot Flat Tops would not have been practical, not to mention connecting routes to the Roaring Fork Valley: Glenwood and Aspen. Cottonwood Pass makes more sense in this regard.
There is a more sensible intermediate route on the south side of the canyon that is lower than either the Flat Tops or Cottonwood Pass, as well as being shorter and connecting travelers to Aspen and Glenwood. It could originate on the route to Cottonwood Pass at Cattle Creek in the Roaring Fork Valley, and conclude on the east end of the Glenwood Canyon.
To think what the cost of the $490 million build of the interstate in 12 years beginning in 1980 would be today is mind boggling. Daresay, any alternative route, despite the milder challenges, would cost as much — not to mention elevating the eastbound lane.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction