Editor:
Over the years, the Gallagher Amendment, a one-size-fits-all, has grown more and more lopsided, providing deep property tax breaks for the state’s wealthiest Front Range neighborhoods while draining budgets in rural communities and piling taxes onto local small businesses. An additional result is that schools and special districts (including fire, hospital, water and sewer) are stuck in a cycle of constant budget cuts, with a new round of shortfalls due next year. During the time of this pandemic, when so many small businesses are struggling to stay afloat, Gallagher continues to crush them under a tax burden that is four times that of homeowners. The good news is we can fix this without increasing property taxes. Amendment B repeals the outdated Gallagher Amendment and freezes property taxes. The only way the rate could then increase is by a vote of the people. We encourage your yes vote on Referendum B. It levels the playing field for rural, small-town Coloradans, for local businesses, and for our Roaring Fork Valley communities.
Norman Bacheldor, Eagle County; Kathleen K. Barger, Garfield County; Lauren Cornish, Pitkin County; Roger Hennefeld, Eagle County; Ferdinand (Tito) J. Liotta, Garfield County; Roaring Fork Valley Representatives to Colorado Mountain College Foundation