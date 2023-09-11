Editor:
I attended a meeting at the Carbondale library regarding pornographic manga books that are stocked on the lower shelves at the Silt library and are available to anyone of any age, even though they have red labels indicating their sexual content and “Parental Advisory WARNING Explicit Content” on the book covers.
While some people were emotional about the easy access to books that show sexual abuse of minors, other people were very emotional about limits to First Amendment rights. Many people in the audience have never seen these books, and, apparently some people think the First Amendment allows anyone to say whatever they want, wherever they want.
According to U.S. laws, however, “A few narrow categories of speech are not protected from government restrictions. The main such categories are incitement, defamation, fraud, obscenity, child pornography, threats and fighting words” (Brandenburg v. Ohio, 1969). For example, speech urging a mob to attack a building is against the law. Defamatory lies (libel if written and slander if spoken) may be punished. Material depicting children engaging in sex or being naked in a sexually suggestive context is called child pornography.
What I want to know is, who requested these books, who bought these books, who approved these books being stocked at these libraries and why? Who wants to promote this in our society? The First Amendment does not protect child pornography. Apparently some educated adults don't know this.
Roxanne Bank
Carbondale