Editor:
I was on my high school’s state championship rifle team.
The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution:
“A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
The Republican Party’s Second Amendment:
“Unregulated Militias being necessary to the power of the few who continue to endanger our civic life for their own profit and advancement, the right of those who can barely read or understand the original Second Amendment to keep and assault us with arms of war shall not be infringed.”
Bill Perich
Carbondale