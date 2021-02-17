Holding a place of prominence adjacent to Pitkin County’s courthouse for almost 122 years stands Aspen’s Civil War soldier statue. Installed May 31, 1899, it represents the sacrifices on both sides of America’s only shooting war with itself, so far. Symbolizing unity, it represents the maturation of a nation almost ripped in half more than three decades prior to its installation. It is a memorial of which Shelby Foote would approve.
Foote was a novelist and Civil War historian. Between 1958 and 1974, he wrote one of the most comprehensive treatises on the war, which took place between 1860 and 1865. “The Civil War: A Narrative,” written in three volumes in Foote’s unique storytelling style brought the history of America’s bloodiest conflict to life in ways not previously seen in dusty old textbooks.
Foote’s prominence in Ken Burns’ 1990 nine-part PBS television series, “The Civil War,” made him a household name. His relaxed Southern drawl and contextual, almost novel-like descriptions of key Civil War events and characters woven throughout the series were tailor-made for Burns’ epic project. No one told the Civil War’s story better than Foote.
Thanks to my YouTube feed’s apparent ubiquity, I recently stumbled upon a July 26, 1994 “Book TV” CSPAN2 interview featuring Foote in which he cogently contextualizes the Civil War’s historic impact, describing it as driving an “adolescent nation” to maturity. The United States had not yet taken its place in the world as a mature nation, and its internal divisions — sown from the moment of its founding in the practice of chattel slavery — long festered for more than 80 years before igniting America’s bloodiest conflict, killing an estimated 650,000 Americans.
“Like all traumatic experiences, it stays with you the rest of your life, and I think the Civil War had the nature of that kind of experience for the country,” Foote said.
It took 34 years before Aspenites of the time gathered to dedicate their memorial as a symbol of healing. The war’s trauma took almost a generation to sufficiently heal and permit such a mature gesture to unfold, even in an isolated place like Aspen. In writing about the monument in August 2017 in the wake of that year’s racially charged Charlottesville riots, then-Aspen Daily News reporter Chad Abraham quoted the initial coverage of that Memorial Day in 1899 from Aspen Daily Times (which published between 1885 and 1909):
“This day shall change all griefs and quarrels into love.
Memorial day has united a mighty people, and not yet is its work complete. In the not distant future, two soldiers shall surmount the shaft, the one in blue and the other in gray, and grasp each other’s hand. Then love shall have done its perfect work, justice found full sway. It is for this the day is rich in significance, and its ever-enhancing power shall at last conquer the human heart.”
The aspirational sentiment was a tad naïve, written three years after the infamous and anything-but-uniting Supreme Court’s Plessy v. Ferguson “Separate but Equal” decision that left America with an only slightly more subtle form of slavery for the following six decades. But in fairness, it acknowledged work remained until love guided us to national perfection. It might be the only thing on which most Americans today might agree: that much work remains if our current, long-festering divisions — in their ever-more asymmetrical and often-malevolent complexity — are to be healed.
We’ve covered a lot of ground as a nation since 1899, and it’s been anything but a straight line of “love’s ever-enhancing power” to conquer America’s human heart. Evaluating our currently strained national ethos in the context of Foote’s use of the word “maturity” strikes me the hardest. Americans have always stridently held to political and societal differences. But since the Civil War, our leaders have ultimately demonstrated the maturity to keep the nation together, perhaps in part due to the distant echoes of that terrible sacrifice and long-endured period of healing necessary in the wake of such conflict and the alternative’s obvious downside, which only adolescent thinkers could consider reasonable.
Today’s difference from that day in 1899 seems to lie within that intersection between adolescence and maturity. Are we devolving into a new national adolescence? Not one predicated on simple chronology — our nation’s young age, to which Foote refers in his now 26-year-old interview — but rather born of a far more treacherous and growing collective ignorance of, combined with a disdain for, the basic building blocks of civic engagement.
Reckless elected leaders, adolescent in their methods if not their age, seek to defund police, permit tens of thousands of Americans to slowly kill themselves from addiction in ever-growing urban homeless enclaves across the nation and refuse to allow the four-year odyssey of our Trump presidency (speaking of adolescence) to end. Their doddering septuagenarian leaders, clinging to power with their aged bony fingers, argue over manipulated and misrepresented impeachment evidence in a nationally embarrassing manner reflective of a junior high school clique intent on ruining the popular new kid’s reputation — discrediting their own arguments and turning what should be a somber Senatorial Constitutional duty into a made for television charade along the way.
Just to provide three recent examples.
I wonder what Shelby Foote, who died in 2005, would think of our predicament a century and a half after the Civil War’s end. Unlike 1899, the traumatic experience of that war’s civic division taken to the extreme no longer echoes in our minds. I don’t know, but I think he might caution us that without mature leadership, if we’re not careful, we might just earn the experience again.