Editor:
In regards to Deanna Janckila (“Different perspective on Barton,” June 18) and her quest for knowledge of history and the Constitution, I have a few suggestions.
On YouTube you can watch, for free, courses from Yale University. The one I would recommend is a 25-part lecture series by Dr. Joanne B. Freeman called “The American Revolution.” Dr. Freeman is a professor of history and American studies at Yale, a leading expert on Alexander Hamilton and the Revolutionary period, brilliant and highly entertaining to boot.
Other resources on the Constitution would include books by Dr. Joseph J. Ellis. Dr. Ellis taught history at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Mount Holyoke College, Williams College, the University Of Massachusetts at Amherst, and made a career of studying the Founding Fathers. Among his books are “Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation,” which won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for History and “American Sphinx: The Character of Thomas Jefferson,” which won a National Book Award in 1997.
His biographies on John Adams and George Washington are excellent as well. Happy learning.
Chip Nealy
New Castle