Editor:
While in Aspen recently I read Amy Goodman’s article, “Medicare for All should be a reality today.” I agree with her.
Two points: 1) the current employer-provided model started during WWII when wage and price controls incented companies to try benefits as an inducement to keep/attract workers. After the war, Truman tried to guide the nation to a more logical system, but lost to the already powerful health insurance lobbies;
2) The European and Japanese health insurance models are more competitive. Let me explain: When health insurance is paid for all or mostly with a VAT, all consumption shares the burden, whether imported or made domestically. Exports are free from the burden. In the US, roughly 55% of health insurance ( the rest is 1/3rd government and individually purchased) is employer provided, meaning their products are more expensive vs. imports. U.S. exports meanwhile pay for health insurance here and if exported into countries with a Social VAT.
The right path for the U.S. is a base health insurance net for all, covering emergency, catastrophic and well care, paid for by a VAT. Individuals could opt out and go with private insurance if they so desired. The cost of this Medicare for All (if wanted) policy should be a Medical Insurance VAT, or MIVAT. As the rich consume so much more than the poor, the tax would be progressive. Regressive aspects of a VAT could be neutralized with larger standard deductions. Americans deserve an affordable Medicare for All.
Schuyler Winter
Darien, Conn.