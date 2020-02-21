Editor:
Speaking of “Witch Hunts”: Yes, Colorado. Politics lately often swirls and screams like a tornado. Maybe that’s why so many of us lament what’s missing. If only more of those politicians had courage, a heart and a brain, maybe we could bring America home.
Into this land of Electoral College Oz steps Mike Bloomberg as the NYC media wizard; Wicked Donald as the White House Witch; and Amy Klobuchar as the plucky young midwestern lady who has the heart, the personality, the courage and the smarts to melt Wicked Donald into a sad little puddle next November.
Since her great showing in the New Hampshire primary, more Democrats, Independents and Republicans are now praising savvy Senator Amy as she makes her way along the road to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. Please be someone from so-called “flyover country” who helps her get there. She is one of us, and she can win in the Midwest as well as on the coasts.
Thank you. For more info, visit https://amyklobuchar.com/
Nick Kelly
Glenwood Springs