Editor:
On April 3 in downtown Aspen, we were blessed by an amazing showcase of Native dance and drum exhibition. The presence of the first inhabitants of these lands, their beautiful traditional songs, dances and prayers were a healing balm on our spirits after a year long of dealing with COVID impacts. The Aspen Indigenous Foundation would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to city of Aspen for allowing us to bring this event to the community, and to our generous sponsors: the Aspen Skiing Co., Annabelle Inn, Mountain Chalet, Molly Gibson, the St. Regis, NY Pizza and to all the donors who contributed to support cultural Native programs such as this past exhibition.
Thank you to all the dancers and singers who made the trip from their tribal lands: to Ute Mountain Ute Elder, Norman Lopez, for his opening Ute Prayer; to Larry Yazzie for coordinating the program; to all the volunteers for their hard work and to the spectators for respecting the city’s regulations. Together we contributed to make this event a success. May we all walk in harmony with Mother Earth, the elements and each other.
Deanne Vitrac-Kessler
Woody Creek