Editor:
It’s ArtWeek in Aspen. Whether it’s Aspen ArtCrush, Aspen Intersect, the art exhibit at the Red Brick Art Center or art galleries opening their doors to everyone, Art is being looked at, talked about, and acquired by many this week.
A decidedly not-to-be-missed local Aspen art scene will happen this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s free and open to all. Join us, the volunteer ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop for our annual Lallapaloosa Art Sale at the Red Brick Art Center.
Every year we set aside donated artworks, antiques, jewelry, indigenous art, and a few things that defy description, to offer them for sale to our community. All of the proceeds go to supporting dozens of local nonprofits and scholarship recipients up and down the Roaring Fork Valley.
Would you like to own a unique piece of Aspen? Looking for that special painting or print for your wall or a new sculpture in your life? Want to get a start on your Holiday shopping, or find that exceptional gift for your special person? We have it and It’s affordable!
There’s a preview from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday evening to view what will be available and plan your strategy on Saturday — but no purchasing Friday evening. Come be part of this fun and wild Aspen tradition.
Stephanie Soldner
Aspen