Editor:
Here in Aspen I would argue that we venerate longtime Aspen locals to a fault. I’d suggest that it’s time for our communal discourse to morph into being not just congenial, but also respectful, cogent and concise. It’s time to weed out meandering, self-indulgent, self-righteous and barely coherent diatribes written by longtime locals. Let’s be cordial, respectful, concise and coherent, and most importantly, let’s agree to agree and disagree amicably. After all, this is our community. Each of us loves it here, whether we agree or disagree. In my view, there’s no room for our previous mayor’s infamous declaration that “Aspen isn’t for everybody.” Let’s let the pompous meandering stop.
John Hornblower
Snowmass Village