Editor:
The board of directors of Aspen Journalism and I have been reflecting for days now on the recent passing of George Stranahan. Many of us worked with George for years, even decades, on various initiatives, and all of us were inspired by him. Tim McFlynn and Michael McVoy served with George on the Manaus Fund board, Harry Teague worked with George on the original Aspen Community School building in Woody Creek, and I served with George on the board for COMPASS. It was the Manaus board, with George in his role as chair and founder, that provided Aspen Journalism with its start-up grant in 2010.
George was a prolific philanthropist, but he was no pushover. Before he and the Manaus board approved our grant, George asked many challenging questions during multiple meetings with Aspen Journalism’s founder, Brent Gardner-Smith. After our launch, he gave advice and financial backing as we became the award-winning, local, nonprofit, journalism organization we are today. George was one of the valley’s most extraordinary visionaries and helped build many important organizations. He was kind, tough, thoughtful, idealistic and energetic. His lifelong dedication to learning and his ethos of generously serving his community is something to be emulated, admired, and cherished. All of the Aspen Journalism board members — Denise Jurgens, Cristal Logan, Pete McBride, Tim McFlynn, Michael McVoy, Jane Pargiter, Harry Teague and I — would like to express our heartfelt affection and gratitude to George. We miss you!
Mark Harvey
Board president, Aspen Journalism