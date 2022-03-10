Editor:
As a 26-year resident of West Glenwood, I have concerns related to the density of the Donegan development proposed by R2. Primarily, routine traffic and emergency traffic issues should be understood before annexation or development. We have two pieces of data to draw from: a March 2021 traffic study and meetings with CDOT. The traffic study provides a very limited sample of traffic (one day during high traffic, morning and evening). While it gives a nod to the development, it raises many critical questions.
The very limited traffic study focuses on impacts from the development and suggests mitigation. One intersection, the roundabout, is studied but no mitigation is proposed. Quoting from the study, “With or without construction of this project, this roundabout is anticipated to operate poorly during the afternoon peak hour with LOS F in 2022. If future volumes are realized, this roundabout should be further studied by CDOT ... this intersection is likely built to the ultimate configuration.” LOS F means long delays and congestion. Anyone who drives in West Glenwood knows this. The study also states that CDOT will likely require an access permit for the R2 development as it will add more than 20% volume.
Over and above “normal” traffic flows, there is the issue of evacuation. We all know that accidents, slides and fires (and combinations of all three) shut off traffic on I-70 and Highway 82. These routes were not considered in the traffic study at all, but are a significant concern to residents who live north of I-70. CDOT expresses concern and solutions including gates to empty traffic off of Highway 6, onto the Interstate. While this is a move in the right direction, it does not address the downstream pinch points. We have experienced closures of east and westbound I-70 and Highway 82. The combination of closures in different evacuation scenarios has never been studied. An effective plan will require multi-agency training, drills, staffing and coordination — not just gates.
We need to have answers to these questions before annexation and before a development plan is accepted. Vote yes on B to reject annexation.
David McGavock
Glenwood Springs