Intent on savoring our last gleeful weeks in Aspen, my husband (Dr. Michael P. Pacin) and I have been indulging in our favorite restaurants. Recently, while sipping our martinis, a brigade of women in wide-brimmed hats and a man in scruffy shorts marched in to seize a table. After a few others joined, the troop became louder and louder until a cacophonous sound grenade blasted our ears. One woman yelped, “The problem with Aspen is that there are too many Jews.” We froze as merriment receded and time itself seemingly became apoplectic. Her pernicious verdict trumped joy and still booms in my brain.
I thought of Countee Cullen, African American poet, novelist and playwright, who rose to be a heroic voice during the Harlem Renaissance. Although he died more than 75 years ago, he endures. When I was about ten, I first read Cullen’s poem, “The Incident,” about his childhood visit to Baltimore. I quote a snippet below:
Now I was eight and very small,
And he was no whit bigger,
And so I smiled, but he poked out
His tongue, and called me, “N-----”
I saw the whole of Baltimore
From May until December;
Of all the things that happened there
That’s all that I remember.
Hate words have no place in Baltimore or Aspen or anywhere. As Cullen tells us, they become agonizing captives in our souls and psyches and tend to resist ouster. But there is an antidote. The next time, I sit down to dine, I will raise my glass and toast in the loudest voice I can muster: “Here’s to love, diversity, and inclusiveness!” I invite Aspen Daily News readers to do the same.
Dr. Amy D. Ronner
Aspen