To no one’s surprise, Elizabeth Milias once again has written a column (in the Aspen Times) insulting the lifeblood of this valley — our workers. It was thinly disguised as a noble campaign to deliver accountability to that most notorious kind of black magic: local government organizations dedicated to making sure service-industry workers and others on relatively low incomes have somewhere to live.
Just the thought of it makes me shiver.
All kidding aside, Milias is right about one thing: Her brand of elitism and NIMBY-ism masquerading as concern hit a nerve with me.
Harry Lowe
Snowmass