Editor:
A new year — out with the old and in with the new. Generational change can be difficult. Senior citizens can feel that the younger generations are disregarding their values and traditions. Being left behind doesn’t feel good. Inheriting a bunch of climate problems doesn’t feel good either.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who manages $6 trillion of investments, has written that “Climate Change has become a defining factor in companies long-term prospects,” and that awareness of the crisis is rapidly changing, and that there is an ongoing fundamental reshaping of finance. Fossil fuel divestment is growing fast. He has experienced many financial crises since the 1970s and concluded that the climate crisis is different in that it is a long-term crisis. It is intergenerational.
Tom Mooney
Aspen