I have been thinking back to mid-March when the pandemic entered our consciousness and how as a community we came together, united. It was a very scary time, but by being in it all together, on what felt like a sinking ship, it became surmountable. A big debt of gratitude is owed to all the essential front-line workers who braved what at the time was an unknown virus. We did not understand how it spread or its varying effects, yet they still went off to work each day to insure we had food on the shelves and the needed medical care.
Let’s now fast forward eight months. We are no longer all in it together and one group in particular never made it into the life raft. I am referring to all the children in our community who attend public schools. For most of these kids they are stuck back in March, in their rooms solo for hours on end in front of a screen. Imagine for a minute if your daily life was the same as last March. Not a happy time. Our physical state was in flux but so was our mental well-being. As a parent, I can no longer ask my kids to reduce screen time as it has become their connection to school and community.
We have learned quite a bit since March about the virus, how it spreads and who is most at risk. There have been hundreds of scientific studies done on COVID-19 and schools, below are links to some of them.
What I can say with a high level of certainty based on the data is that schools are no different than the communities they find themselves in. They certainly should not be singled out for lockdown if the rest of the community is open for business. There is no evidence to show that schools are hot spots or that the people who work there have any increased risk of contracting the virus.
My wish, as a parent and member of this community, is for us once again to be in it all together. Let’s lift the children of this community into the life rafts with the rest of us. Let our kids move past last March.
Let’s put our kids and schools first — after all they are our future. Let’s figure out a way to make our teachers and administrators feel safe about going to work each day. This can be done through a combination of reducing community spread and also drastically increasing testing.
Would our teachers and administrators feel safe if we had mandatory testing twice a week for all kids and teachers who attend school? The testing is available and we see how professional sports teams and some universities have been able to reopen safely.
Surely if the NFL can make a football field safe we can do the same with our classrooms.
