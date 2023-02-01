Editor:
It is easy to get waylaid when solving problems by what many call “analysis paralysis.” It is better to move on with your best choice. I have been reading the letters to the editor offering seemingly endless ideas for a new Entrance to Aspen. I believe many of these letter writers are NIMBYs of the preferred record of decision.
The townhouses on the west side of that one block of 8th street between West Bleeker Street and West Main Street will have negative visual and noise impacts if the preferred new bridge extending Main Street over Castle Creek is built. Unfortunately for them, the straight shot with a new bridge along with a cut-and-cover tunnel underneath the Marolt Open Space remains the best choice.
Tom Mooney
Aspen