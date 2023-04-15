Editor:
Russ Andrews as candidate: This guy speaks from the same platform as Rush Limbaugh. I’ve heard him talk on the radio from time to time. He’s far right. He would never reach across the aisle or be pragmatic. Although not unstable like Lauren Boebert, they are essentially cut from the same cloth.
He would bring more obstruction and halt any forward movement. He would immediately become part of Jim Jordan’s club. Don’t be fooled. This guy should not represent the 3rd Congressional District..
Ken Fry
Glenwood Springs