Editor:
I am currently running unopposed for Colorado’s Congressional District 3 Republican nomination. My only credible opponent in the 2024 general election is Aspen-Adam Frisch, whose single platform plank is to defeat Lauren Boebert. Since I plan to do just that, I believe it’s time for Aspen-Adam to discuss actual policy proposals.
Last year, 920 Coloradoans died from opioid poisoning, along with 105,779 other young Americans of military age. That’s the equivalent of 35 9/11 terrorist attacks … every year. Some 90% of the chemicals used to manufacture synthetic opioids are sold to two Mexican cartels by China. I have a four-fold solution.
First, seal our southern border by completing “The Wall.”
Secondly, implement massive, escalating tariffs on both Mexico and China until seizures and deaths decline significantly. Consider 50% tariffs on both countries that double every three months. After a year, tariff levels could reach as high as 800%. Would you pay $360,000 to buy a $40,000 car assembled in Mexico?
Third, apply harsh penalties to drug dealers who sell poisons that kill our kids.
Finally, triple legal immigration based upon merit. Last year we allowed 1.13 million immigrants to legally move to our country. Joe Biden has allowed 5.5 million unskilled, illiterate illegals into our country since taking office. We’ve checked that box! Let’s invite doctors, nurses, code writers, etc. to enjoy the freedoms found in America.
I am curious where Aspen-Adam stands on these (and many other) issues.
Russ Andrews
Carbondale