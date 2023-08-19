This time of year, I’m always psychologically challenged when the ski pass prices are released. Between the jarring sight of solitary yellow trees, the unfathomable “100-days and counting 'till opening!” announcement, and the confounding pass prices juxtaposed against the lethargic mugginess of late August 80-degree weather, I’m never sure how to feel.
The whole thing screams “no-snow year.” Regardless, it seems like over the years the ski pass pricing and options have become too convoluted. Pass prices are the ski industry’s foolproof way of telling me I need to charge more.
One apathetically expects the prices of ski passes to go up incrementally each year, like the price of life itself. The only thing that seems to stay relatively consistent over the years is the amount of money you make. My hourly rate of labor was $20 when I first started a small business mowing lawns and wielding a trimmer, rake and broom around the West End in the early ‘90s. In 1993, the chamber pass was $475, and the non-chamber pass was $725. Notice the nice, round, sensible, easy-to-digest numbers.
If I were to follow the ski pass pricing model of what to charge for work, it’d be somewhere around $80 an hour now instead of half that. Granted, we’re talking about my own funky brand of unskilled, non-drug tested labor, no grooming policy (snowcats exempt), with very few — if any — employees or infrastructure. I’m not necessarily complaining about pass prices. I work hard and have the money. We’re still uncrowded by design, from what I’ve read.
I’d love to be privy to the shadowy, inexplicably random numerology behind the pass pricing. The chamber membership for me is $611. The chamber pass is $1,809. All of the other price offerings either end in a 4 or a 9. Apparently, there’s a psychological methodology to pricing products with random numbers. Does the Skico employ the services of a highly coveted numerologist? Seems more like they’re throwing darts at a number chart. It’s like a bad “Price is Right” guessing game.
Look at this random number jumble: 2779. 1809. 2074. 1564. 829. Prices ending in 0, 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8 are oddly left out in all of the different combinations I’ve run that pertain to my particular alphanumeric situation. I don’t get it. Why not add 99 cents to everything while you’re at it? If you’re somehow compelled to try and explain the reasoning to me, don’t. Numbers bore me to tears. I’d rather not know and ski off into my own blissfully ignorant sunset.
The Ikon pass comes free with the full-meal-deal ski pass. Also included is the heaping side of charade that I’m actually going to use this year. You may as well offer me free skiing on the moon with the Ikon pass. Out of all the years it’s been included, I’ve used it once at A-Basin. My loss.
I guess that until I retire comfortably into the posh confines of my APCHA employee housing unit, roughly nine years (and counting) from now, I won’t be gallivanting around the state, the world, or beyond, taking advantage of my free Ikon days at other resorts. By then I’ll likely be limping around with joint replacements and surrogate organs like a low-budget Six Million-Dollar Man. I’d be open to being a guinea pig for APCHA pilot program that subsidizes these surgeries.
If you’re a fabulous valley “local,” here’s the important thing to understand about the Ikon pass: It’s OK for you use the Ikon pass at other resorts, but not OK for other Ikon passholders to use their Ikon passes here. I love the local (you know, the one who moved here from somewhere else) who whines about tourists, then like a larva to a moth, morphs into one, flies to an exotic location, rents an e-bike, takes selfies and plasters them all over social media. No hypocrisy there!
Remember when the age for a free senior ski pass was 70? The Skico finally got hip to the fact that there were 70-year-olds and octogenarians with the physical acumen of 40-year-olds wealthy enough to be, and in many cases, actually shareholders of Fortune 500 companies who were getting a free ski pass, then bragging about it. Skico was like, “Wait a minute, we gotta start charging these overweening playboys.”
My dad was a notorious bookworm who never much cared for skiing. He was better known at the library plaza than the gondola plaza. That reminds me of when he turned 70 and received a personalized voucher for a free senior pass from then-marketing VP Kitty Boone of the Skico. I have a hunch that his writer friend James Salter, whose skills on skis he was always somewhat jealous of, may have put her up to it. The cherished original frame hangs on the wall of my office. Following is the text as it appears on Skico letterhead:
27 March 93
In recognition of his daring years on the slopes and mastery of runs demanding the utmost in ability, runs that defy even the most accomplished skier and deserve both respect and awe, Corkscrew, Franklin Dump, Elevator Shaft,
Lorenzo Semple Jr. is henceforth to ski without hindrance of charge on all Aspen Ski Company mountains, or hide in their woods should he so desire.
Kitty Boone
Director of Marketing