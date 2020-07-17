Another one reduced to dust Jul 17, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:July 14 was a sad day in Basalt. One of the few remaining historical houses was demolished. Another piece of Basalt has gone.Gerry TerwilligerBasalt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesAspen man undergoes surgery following bear attack inside his home28 new cases prompt Pitkin County to focus on new mitigation planCity of Aspen hopes to improve roundabout’s ‘F’ ratingAspen police investigating alleged Sunday purse theft at Louis VuittonFormer Basalt High School choir director pleads guilty to sexual assault on a minorPitkin County District Court denies Mulcahy objection to legal feesAspen business reclosures back on the table if COVID-19 data continue to spark health concernsCause of death at Aspen Village gas station unknown after autopsyAspen mayor, city manager sound COVID alarm bellVictoria+co owners adapt to the pandemic-altered business climate in Aspen Images Latest News Aspen area not impervious to rise in COVID-19 case hospitalizations Stage 2 fire restrictions not needed, yet; Rainfall in Aspen for July well below normal Cause of death at Aspen Village gas station unknown after autopsy Aspen enacts Stage 1 water restrictions 🎧 The Upload - July 16, 2020 Isis Theatre’s future questioned during pandemic Aspen Historical Society exhibition explores city’s history — including amid 1918 flu pandemic — in context of national landscape O2 Aspen respects town’s resiliency; exec believes the best is yet to come