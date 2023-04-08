Editor:
Like most people in the valley, I have two jobs to get by. However, this season will be another record-breaking season — I can almost guarantee that. That’s good, but people are still having to work two to three jobs just to survive. I do not understand why we are seeing record-breaking seasons, but people are still getting paid about the same as usual.
I was working with a company that transports people around Aspen for free, which was growing 40% each month. You know how much our pay changed? Not at all, and they even took tips away from us, so we were making even less money than when we started. This company was signing million-dollar deals with the city, but I still had to go into another job right after I got off an eight-hour shift.
If the county is breaking all these GDP records, why is nothing going to the people that actually make the county run? For instance, my wife was working a job at a hotel — one that isn’t a “saint,” but instead is hell — and she was making about $58,000 a year while looking over 70-plus staff members! Luckily, we got her out of that job.
If we are breaking records, then staff should be “breaking records” as well. However, that is not what I see. Instead, I see major corporations (pretty much the town of Aspen, at this point) taking advantage of J-1s and minorities. Things have to change, but instead CEOs are making more money then they ever have and our pay gap is getting bigger and bigger.
Corporations need to start taking care of their employees! It is not just these two companies. It is this entire valley! Employees should be getting massive Christmas bonuses this year, but I guarantee that doesn’t happen. Someone needs to look out for these people and I don’t know who is.
Perrin Williams
Snowmass Village