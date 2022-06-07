Chirping, buzzing, blossoming, grazing, growing and suffusing (can you say fragrancing?) are sure signs that renewal is in the air. Neither last week’s snow nor the news of recent months could stop the flowers from blooming or the birds singing. But if the weather has you confused, the proliferation of scaffolding on home and building construction sites is a tell-tale sign of spring’s arrival.
Scaffolding provides a provisional support platform that allows construction workers to safely build, maintain and restore structures. From this framework of pipes and wood, workers can reach spaces and places higher than they could otherwise access. In education, the metaphorical scaffold provides temporary instructional support, enabling students to attain the next level of learning — just beyond what they could have achieved, given their current abilities.
We all use scaffolds, whether knowingly or subconsciously. What is imaginable and possible today is built using the knowledge, tools and bodies of work of those who came before us. As Sir Isaac Newton famously said in 1675, “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.”
Such is the universal value of scaffolds in technological and artistic development that the British Royal Mint inscribed “standing on the shoulder of giants” on the £2 coin. The agelessness of the idea is apparent in the fact that Newton’s celebrated quote was inspired by philosophical and religious texts from the Middle Ages.
Copernicus influenced Newton; Descartes, Galileo and Kepler, too. Copernicus himself was inspired by the work of Regiomontanus — so, backward in time, it spirals. African art ignited Picasso’s imagination. Kafka drew on Ovid’s “Metamorphoses.” So did Shakespeare. And by extension Angelou, stirred by Shakespeare and sparked by Baldwin and Hughes.
Franklin’s kite story is just so compelling that it’s hard to debunk the myth that he alone discovered electricity. There’s the work of Volta, Gilbert and other scientists that predate Franklin. And Faraday, Latimer, Tesla and — what’s his name, the electric car guy, starts with an M — who take the invention a step forward.
In 1936, archeologists unearthed an ancient clay pot that contained tin alloy, copper plates and an iron rod, causing speculation that people may have been experimenting with electricity for millennia. Undoubtedly, we’ll someday learn that a woman worked out electricity 2,000 years ago while cooking for her family.
The “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper” photograph captures the most iconic scaffold of all time: A narrow steel girder suspended hundreds of feet in mid-air above the Manhattan skyline, with 11 ironworkers sitting, smoking, eating, reading and casually chatting during their lunch break.
The photo was a publicity stunt to promote the new skyscraper under construction at Rockefeller Plaza — a disappointment to anyone first learning it wasn’t real (sorry!). Yet the photo represented hope and possibility during the gloomiest days of the Great Depression. It remains an acknowledgment of the tenacity and spirit of the workers that built this nation. The symbolism of the picture lives on. That’s why we so badly want it to be real, even today.
And new representations propel us forward, though never in a straight line. “Yes, we can!”
“Everything must have a beginning … and that beginning must be linked to something that went before. The Hindus give the world an elephant to support it, but they make the elephant stand upon a tortoise,” wrote Mary Shelley in her preface to Frankenstein. “Invention, it must be humbly admitted, does not consist in creating out of void but out of chaos.”
The messiness of creativity only enhances its audacity. Shelley is the more brilliant for building on the best ideas of others and, consequently, writing more presciently. Still, her Frankenstein stands as a grave warning to use the gifts of technology and the wisdom of the past judiciously.
So, we stand on the shoulders of those big and small — giants and tortoises alike. The more diverse the influences, the richer the canvas of knowledge upon which our imagination and creativity can paint. We model, learn and master what our mentors offer. Then, we dissect, combine, reorganize, mold and transform their ideas until they become our own, and we, too, contribute our own expertise.
Soon enough, our contributions will likewise meld into the collective pool of works, which future generations will stand upon to create their own structures, forms, and inventions.
And the bees will cross-pollinate, and the seasons move seamlessly from spring to summer. So, on and on, it spirals onward and upward.
