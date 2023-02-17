Editor:
Skippy, first, please provide the data you quoted on the two-thirds of all free-market homes being investment properties? I am highly skeptical of this statistic and curious on the definition.
Second, based on what I can tell and the amount of time it has taken to build the Lumberyard project, no amount of tax will solve the housing issue; the cadence of the government to deliver housing is not sufficient given the numerous debates — like what to name the streets. The housing problem won’t be solved by the current government entities, it will require a clean slate and require a hard look at current housing programs, which appear to be off limits as part of the solution.
With respect to your vacancy tax proposal, the owners of the homes you claim are vacant are the same people who happily pay their property taxes and use minimal services, resulting in excellent services for all Aspen residents. As we saw during the pandemic, there was a huge outcry when the owners actually moved to Aspen full-time (schools and grocery stores were too full). Do you really want all the owners here full-time? I am not naysaying on housing being an issue, but setting a random number of days to tax a house if vacant seems like a poor solution. By the way, if my brother stays in the house does that count towards your count? This seems like yet another tax that won’t solve the problem.
Michael Seidenberg
Aspen