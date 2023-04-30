To Crown Mountain Park users and district residents: Please support Leroy Duroux and vote for him to continue to serve on the Crown Mountain Recreation District Board of Directors.
Leroy has been involved with the park since its inception over 30 years ago. He has worked tirelessly to make it the best park in Colorado and will continue to make certain that it thrives. His heart and soul are firmly embedded in our community and he will continue to be dedicated to all aspects of the park and its amenities.
Cast your vote for Leroy on Tuesday, May 2, at Crown Mountain Park.
Rick Stevens
Basalt