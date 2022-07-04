Editor:
Overturning Roe v. Wade has brought the question of fetal rights into the public debate. The fact is that the clamor to accord fetal rights is totally one-sided and only relevant when it involves consensual abortion.
Let us understand that anti-abortion is about control. It has very little to do with fetal rights. If anti-abortionists really wanted to accord the human fetus rights, they would have to do the following: accord all children conceived in the United States automatic U.S. citizenship; not jail pregnant mothers because that would mean jailing an innocent sovereign person; make the deployment of tear gas — an abortive agent — illegal without due diligence to ensure no pregnant woman is affected.
By the way, this is not an exhaustive list, and the already overburdened courts are going to have their work cut out for them. Be that as it may, we can take comfort from the fact that injustice in any form is unsustainable.
Dipika Rai
Aspen