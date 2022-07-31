Editor:
Mick Ireland doesn’t like the idea of limiting new subsidized housing to essential workers. He says it would create “haves” and “have-nots;” it would allow politicians “to escape the hard choices;” it would be like Orwell’s “Animal Farm;” it would unfairly block middle-aged folks from switching careers and wouldn’t provide for injured essential workers. Let’s look at these arguments.
As to haves and have-nots, APCHA already has haves and have-nots — plenty of them. Owners versus renters, income- and asset-limit categories, the ownership exclusion zone. That’s not equal to all; it’s anything but. It’s structured. It’s tiered. There’s a hierarchy. You can wind up in a dilapidated single-wide in Woody Creek or in a nearly brand-new two-bedroom in Burlingame. That’s not egalitarian, but that’s a fact of life under the current system. Limiting new housing and entrants to essential workers wouldn’t make it better, but wouldn’t make it worse.
Second, the hard choice our leaders have to make isn’t “between growth and housing,” but whether to keep growing — and struggling to pay for — subsidized housing. An only-for-essential-workers choice wouldn’t be dodging that problem, it’d be solving it.
As to “Animal Farm,” that was a failed effort in egalitarianism, like what we’ve got now. And unless you’re going to equate the APCHA board with Napoleon the pig, the comparison is just not apt.
As to limiting the opportunity for middle-age career changes, let’s take Mick’s example of an EMT who wants to quit and be the next Hemingway. That’s great; change is good, if you can swing it. But why should the community pay for it? Hemingway at least paid his own way.
As to injured essential workers, what do we do now for EMTs, police and firemen when they’re permanently disabled? Whatever that is, why not carry it forward? If it’s already inadequate or inequitable, fix it.
If Rachael Richards is right that there’s a subsidized housing crisis in the valley because of the COVID diaspora and short-term rentals having gobbled up all the free-market worker housing, change is going to come, like it or not. Limiting new subsidized housing and new entrants to existing housing to essential workers is certainly not as inclusive as some would like. And not perfect. But if Mick or anyone else has a better idea — and how to pay for it — let’s hear it.
Barry Vaughan
El Jebel