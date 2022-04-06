Editor:
“The only thing Jen Psaki did as press secretary was prove to America how much better Kayleigh McEnany was.” — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert
Like most of her absurd Twitter rants, Rep. Boebert’s assertion is laughable. From Psaki we get honesty, straightforward answers, facts and professionalism; whereas Ms. McEnany mostly avoided tough questions and parroted Trump’s lies, delusions and propaganda.
The only thing Boebert has done as representative of Colorado’s Third Congressional District is prove to America how much better anyone else would be in her congressional seat.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs