Editor:
To the bus driver and riders on Tuesday's 7:30 Burlingame route: I'm sorry.
My outburst was completely uncalled for. I had no right to do so and I apologize for putting you all in that environment. My action was baseless and crude and nobody deserved that vitriol. To the two men who put it upon themselves to feel that they were stepping up in defense, I understand your motivation but hope that you see that you did exactly as I had. You went to the exact same level of attack instead of asking why someone would react so strongly about something seemingly so incongruous. As they say, two wrongs do not make a right.
No matter what I have going on, there is no excuse for my actions that day. My sincerest apologies to everyone involved. I want you to know that I have reached out to the HOPE Center to get help in dealing with these feelings of complete anger, sadness and loneliness. I encourage anyone else who feels like the world is crushing in on them to do so as well.
Amber Doherty
Aspen