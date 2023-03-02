Editor:
I’m appalled by the new water use information in today’s headlines! Just no! The Eastern Slope must stop development that has insufficient water available. It’s easy for them to say that they will just take even more water from the Roaring Fork Valley.
They need to eliminate some or most of those green lawns and golf courses. That’s a big usage just for aesthetics, not necessity. They also should cut down on the meat industry that grows all those fields of hay. People are eating less meat and I imagine that usage will continue to decline.
Our water needs to continue to flow from here to the rest of the western U.S. Foreign land ownership is crazy. I think there is more of that than people realize. Before any water is taken from the Western Slope, the Eastern Slope must tighten its belt radically.
Jan Louthis
Aspen