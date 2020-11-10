Editor:
Colorado is awesome and unique for so many reasons. One of the lesser obvious reasons is our access to direct democracy. This is on display every election when citizen petitions make it to the ballot.
And because of some 2016 petitions, the opportunities are even greater. That year voters decided we should have citizens — not politicians — draw the boundaries to our state legislative and congressional districts.
However, a crucial, essential piece to that direct democracy is missing. And that is you!!!
The application to sit on the 2021 redistricting and reapportionment commissions closes TODAY! And the current list of applicants does not reflect Colorado’s diversity nor does it have many applicants from the Roaring Fork Valley.
We the people only get this shot every 10 years. Elected officials like me can’t serve on the commissions, but wonderful, caring people like you can! Please apply today at redistricting.colorado.gov/
Kelly McNicholas Kury
Aspen