Editor:
I read with interest the article in the Tuesday, April 13 Aspen Daily News about Marble’s ATV problem. The use of these vehicles is increasing and is a big problem. Most of the offenders are probably tourists from the Front Range or nearby southern states that bring their families to Colorado and think they can run helter skelter anywhere as fast as they can go. Their spinning wheels are destroying our back roads and the operators are oblivious to the noise and dust they create. They allow their kids to race them and drive them without the proper driver’s license. They lack the courtesy to slow down for hikers and other vehicles. Pitkin County passed a law that says these vehicles must be licensed to operate on any county road. Still, the operators of the Taylor Park Trading Post continue to rent them to tourists and send them to Aspen along the Richmond Ridge Road, which is a county road. When I called them on this, they were rude.
Marble could easily control this cancer by posting a 10 mph speed limit and hiring a marshal to give tickets. Then ticket them for operating an unlicensed vehicle on county/state highways. It is time to put the brakes on this segment of the public that have no consideration for others.
James A. Wingers
Aspen