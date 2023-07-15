Editor:
We are incredibly grateful to the Aspen Thrift Shop for continuing to support our mission to nourish and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining and educational radio and digital programming, in service to Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.
Our small but mighty team thanks the ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop for their continued support of Aspen Public Radio through its annual grant program. We are so fortunate: The Aspen Thrift Shop is a treasure for our community that continues to pay it forward. Nonprofits like ours couldn’t do this work without your support. Thank you!
Breeze Richardson
Aspen