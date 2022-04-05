Editor:
I am a proud Ukrainian Jew. During one of the pogroms in Czarist Russia, my grandma watched her sister be seized by the Cossacks, locked in an ice box in a slaughterhouse and freeze to death. My grandma, who I loved more than life itself, then came to the U.S.
We are experiencing a new Czarist Russia. What are we going to do about it? I appreciated the people who came to the rally at Paepcke Park and the entire park should have been overflowing.
I am doing all I can to help Ukraine — donating money for supplies and equipment and trying to get there.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen