Editor:
Sparkling blue pinwheels will be spotted around town this week and throughout the month of April. Each year, local organizations recognize this month as a way to honor the promise that each child brings to our community. The blue pinwheels represent the fun that should be there in a child’s life. Paepcke Park will display 237 pinwheels. Each one symbolizes a child who received services from River Bridge Regional Center in the past year.
Here in Pitkin County, adult and family services staff served over 120 families in 2020. The department offers supportive and preventative services such as voluntary case management, therapeutic services, and family meetings. AFS is committed to working with community partners like River Bridge to help families navigate difficult situations, and to help parents be the caregivers that they want to be.
Together with Pitkin County Adult and Family Services and Kids First, River Bridge is looking to bring awareness to this distressing issue in our society, while also giving a voice and identity to our children. They will not be victims forever. Because of the services they receive, they will find healing and strength to become survivors, and go on to live their best life.
Please join us in celebrating the lives of children during the month of April and consider donating time or treasure to one of our many organizations that work with and serve children.
Amy Egertson-Throm
Volunteer, River Bridge Regional Center