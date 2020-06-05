Editor:
Airlines are not even trying, they are just sitting back bemoaning their plight, while they collect a bail-out. Six feet, or even 15 feet, is not enough in an enclosed space with a 200 mph virus-laden sneeze. With common airliner HVAC systems, the air is not filtered until it has been circulated by pulling it down the length of the plane. Even filtered, one wonders how often are the filters changed?
Airliner HVAC systems are the weak link for restoring confidence in air travel, but airlines are ignoring this as it requires expensive re-fitting of HVAC on planes. Airlines should begin by removing from use all planes with the “Mixing Ventilation HVAC Systems;” that system is the worst of the three common HVAC systems in terms of disease spread. The remaining with “Displacement Ventilation HVAC Systems” should be individualized to allow separation screens and/or pod ventilation.
This would be a start, but the airlines are making only cosmetic efforts like waiting 6 feet apart in line to board and cleaning the planes. The most important prevention measures are not given to passengers once on board like assured separation, enforced N95 mask-wearing, anti-virus HVAC circulation, nor are they doing their part to trace non-symptomatic COVID-19 spreaders they may have carried. The airlines must try harder if they hope for people to feel safe flying again.
Sherrie S. Cutler, AIA
Boston