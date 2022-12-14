Editor:
My, but it’s good to be king! That’s what Mick Ireland must say every morning when he opens his eyes in Aspen. He has all of the answers for everyone. All we need to do is simply listen and follow, like lemmings.
But, are his personal opinions about short-term rentals, which Mick often calls “mini-hotels,” factual?
Oxford Dictionary defines hotel as “an establishment providing accommodations, meals and other services for travelers and tourists.” Most STRs only provide accommodations.
Unlike hotels, STRs offer multiple bedrooms and baths for a family, a living area, kitchen, laundry facilities, parking, and some allow pets — often at a fraction of the price of a local hotel room, making visiting Aspen more affordable and accessible.
Have those in Aspen who despise tourists who rent Aspen’s STRs never rented an STR themselves while traveling? If they have, are they wildlife abusers, litterbugs and the type that prefers party animals to the real thing? Or, are they simply travelers who seek out the most economic hostelry option?
Do no locals of good character occasionally (or regularly) offer their homes for short-term rentals or to family or friends while away? Are their guests abusive to the flora and fauna or is it only the guests of the much-maligned non-full-time locals who are evildoers?
Truth is, we can all think and reason for ourselves to find answers to these questions. And often the most obvious answer is the correct one. We don’t need Mick’s opinion to guide us.
Tiffany Smith
Aspen