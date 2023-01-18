Editor:
I do not agree with U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert about virtually anything. In her recent guest commentary she touts “historic improvements” to U.S. House rules because Congress is broken. On that point I completely agree. My perspective comes from working for 17 years at NASA headquarters in the budget office, in legislative affairs and in the legal office.
In the 1970s and 1980s every federal agency budget had to go through two processes — an authorization and an appropriation. The authorization committee in both the House and the Senate had a staff of experts on NASA’s space and aeronautics programs and held several hearings each spring to determine which programs should be funded. The committee in each body would write an authorization bill accompanied by a report which explained their decisions. The bill would then be passed by the House and the Senate after debate and possible amendments. The authorization bill determined what programs within an agency should go forward (or be killed) but did not actually provide the funding.
The second step was the appropriation process. A subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee would hold hearings, mark up a bill and pass the bill and its accompanying report. The bill would then be passed by the full Appropriations Committee (perhaps with amendments) and then move to the floor of the House for a vote. The same process would repeat in the Senate.
This was the so called “regular order” for funding all federal agencies. This was done annually until about 20 years ago, when these steps deteriorated to what we have had recently — continuing resolutions and giant omnibus bills which had to be passed on a deadline to keep the federal government running. Boebert is right, a 4,000-plus-page appropriations bill covering the entire federal government, is bad governance. But will the new rules go back to a deliberative authorization-appropriation process?
The old system allowed many eyes to study and debate what each agency should be doing and at what cost. Agency experts and finance experts all had several chances to understand and influence these bills. These workings were largely bipartisan.
Hopefully, the new rule of “single subject” bills will force both bodies back to the “regular order.” That means a lot of bills, a lot of hearings, a lot of time and less efficiency. More importantly, is there a temptation to engage in political gamesmanship, such as completely defunding certain agencies that the Republicans view as targets? We already see the signs — defund the IRS and FBI. That is not a budgetary process, it is pure politics.
I look forward to watching the House get to work and bring about these “improvements” but my level of skepticism is very high. Can Lauren Boebert and her colleagues prove me wrong?
Elizabeth N. Siegel
Aspen