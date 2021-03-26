Editor:
In keeping with their fealty to the oil and gas industry, Garfield County’s commissioners have signed a resolution opposing President Joe Biden’s 30 by 30 conservation pledge for public lands which would protect 30% of those lands by 2030. The commissioners’ justifications are weak.
They point out oil and gas activity will be curtailed and that, happily, is true, but Garfield County’s three fossil fuel advocates go on to claim grazing and recreation will be adversely affected. Enhancing recreation is one of the prime reasons for preserving the natural beauty of the land.
Who’s going to want to mountain bike or cross-country ski around a pad of gas rigs? Ask any rancher who runs their livestock up on the Thompson Divide if they’d like to see the feed grasses in their pastures killed by leaking methane.
There’ll be “dire consequences” for the economies of Western Colorado because of 30 by 30, the resolution says. I don’t know about all of Western Colorado, but Garfield County’s finances are headed off a cliff because county government, typical of backward-thinking American businessmen, failed to anticipate changing market conditions and stuck with the enterprises that always made money in the past.
People in the east, the commissioners claim, will approve of 30 by 30 because they don’t understand the negative impact it’ll have on us poor folks out West. The easterners haven’t had the wildfires we’ve had out here, but they’ve seen other effects of climate change and that’s why they’ll support 30 by 30.
Restricting oil and gas activity will impair conservation efforts, says the resolution, because part of the severance tax operators pay goes toward conservation. This is strange talk coming from the public officials who spent $1.5 million of mitigation funds the industry contributed intended to clean up the mess left behind by abandoned drilling sites on a frivolous lawsuit against state regulations.
I’ll give them this, for once the Garfield County commissioners actually recognized greenhouse gas emissions and the climate effects they cause are a problem to be addressed. It’s just not nearly as important as balancing the county’s ledger, that’s all.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale