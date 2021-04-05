Editor:
The defining conflict of our age isn’t socialism versus capitalism, Islam versus Judaism, or even white versus black. The nature of judgment day will be determined by the outcomes of the current-day struggles in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Myanmar, Venezuela, Belarus, Russia and yes, right here in the good ol’ U.S.A.
It’s democracy against autocracy and the winner will either be the downtrodden masses who share a brotherhood with their comrades or the favored plutocrats who put self-interest above all else.
In this country, the minority party has figured out they can’t win a fair election. If there’s a high voter turnout, limited voter suppression, little purging of the voters’ rolls, not much gerrymandering, and no influence from the Electoral College, the Republicans will lose.
They’ve won the popular vote in one out of the last seven presidential elections. The only reason the GOP controls the state legislatures in states like Wisconsin and Michigan is through extreme gerrymandering.
Georgia’s Stacey Abrams helped Joe Biden and two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates win in her state in 2020 by learning lessons when she ran for governor in 2018. Her opponent, Brian Kemp, refused to resign his post as secretary of state while campaigning. The guy who decides who can vote and who can’t was running for governor. Kemp narrowly won. There were no such shenanigans in 2020.
Embarrassed by Georgia’s purple turn in 2020, Kemp and the Republican state legislators have crafted stricter voter requirements for 2022. Included are more stringent voter ID requirements for absentee ballots, fewer drop boxes and mobile voting vans, the power of electors to challenge any number of voters, and a reduction in the authority of the secretary of state. Republicans in 43 other states have followed suit.
In the Book of Revelation, Armageddon is the place where the virtuous forces of God triumph over the evil earthly kings in the ultimate battle. That’s the fairy tale. In the real world, the good guys don’t always win. It’s up to us, those who cast the votes, to be sure a free and open democracy prevails.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale