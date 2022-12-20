Editor:
Because Lance Armstrong didn’t bring an automatic rifle into a classroom or fly a plane into the Twin Towers, readers should no longer hold him responsible for his actions, a letter to the Aspen Times suggests.
Armstrong did far more harm than just lie and dope to win seven Tour de France titles. He bullied Tour teammates to dope — he was the ringleader and ran “the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen,” according to a U.S. Anti-Doping Authority report.
We are most poignantly reminded of this by the tragic, sudden death of the acclaimed journalist David Walsh at the World Cup. He won renown and awards for his dogged reporting exposing Armstrong’s doping machine.
In a 2013 NPR interview, Walsh recalled that Armstrong would call him in print, “…the worst journalist who ever existed.”
Walsh said of his years of reporting on Armstrong’s frauds, “I will always remember it as the most satisfying thing that I will have done in my working life.”
Although Armstrong’s deceits appeared to have been ended by his 2012 confession and apology on the Oprah Winfrey Show, he reinstated them on a four-hour 2020 ESPN TV series.
After a rant on how unfair his treatment was, he says, “I wouldn’t change a thing,” as reported by Yahoo in 2020.
Despite this, the Aspen Education Foundation used Armstrong as a “celebrity” fundraiser for a pickleball exhibition.
Bernie Grauer
Basalt