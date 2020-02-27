Editor:
The Aspen Chapel Gallery would like to thank the 107 individuals who generously contributed to the “adopt” a piece of art program for the annual show of Roaring Fork Valley high school art students. The $25 “adoptions” and two special gifts enabled us to give $671.04 to the high school art departments at Aspen High School, Basalt High School, Roaring Fork High School, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Glenwood Springs High School, and Yampah Mountain High School. Thank you very much for supporting the art programs in our high schools.
Thank you to the teachers of these students and to the students for their amazing artwork.
We also would like to acknowledge the anonymous donor who sponsors this show each year.
Tom Ward and Michael Bonds,
Co-directors, Aspen Chapel Gallery