Editor:
Wow, what a wonderful day the Pitkin County Senior Center, Aspen Camp for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and the Aspen Art Museum gave us on the Adventures in Mountain Art field trip. Patty, Mary and Ruthie transported us to the beautiful camp along the Snowmass Creek. Gabby welcomed us to the camp and shared the gorgeous property and then provided lunch.
Ryan from the Aspen Art Museum taught us and inspired us to go out in nature and create our own individual art creation and then greeted us back at the museum with a guided tour of the new multimedia exhibit “Mountain/Time.” I feel so lucky to live in this giving town.
Sandy Simpson
Aspen