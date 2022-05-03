Editor:
The article in the Aspen Daily News on Saturday, “Glenwood Springs on verge of tension-filled special election,” was inaccurate. Some information was old, and it seemed to us to be very one-sided. We’ve been fighting this project for over two years. Our infrastructure is totally inadequate for such a development. During the Coal Seam Fire in early 2000, there was a traffic jam and some people were not ever able to escape. That was with our current population. Our population would increase 50%. Fortunately, that fire didn’t invade West Glenwood. If you add up to 1,000 people, a lot of people would not be able to evacuate. Some would die. It would be like dropping a bomb on West Glenwood.
Regarding affordable housing, the article was also inaccurate. Teachers, firefighters and the like would not be able to afford to live here. R2 developers will not improve our infrastructure. The mall is not under contract to R2. The mayor and developer do not speak the truth. Our quality of life, our ability to escape and our welfare would be greatly diminished. The store, schools, roads etc. would be overwhelmed. We would be close to gridlock. Your article truly broke our hearts.
Michael Hoban
West Glenwood