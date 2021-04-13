Editor:
It was refreshing to read Janet Mohrman’s letter April 10 concerning Ascendigo’s proposal in Missouri Heights and her change in view as to the appropriateness of that location. With more accurate information as to the articulated concerns associated with this location, many initial supporters of the project are now actively opposing it. I suggest the Ascendigo board of directors and founder take an independent review of the application. They may not be aware of many important factors which their management team may not be disclosing to them. It is not unusual for management to feed directors only what they want to hear, not what they should hear. For example, the proposed recreational pond/lake may never be filled with existing water sources and Ascendigo will necessarily need to seek water rights from state agencies, which may take years to accomplish or more likely, will be denied, eliminating a very important component of their program.
Does the board know how unreliable cell phone service is in Missouri Heights? Land lines frequently fail as well. What about the notorious high winds and the effect on children and the program? This data is available and seems to have been ignored. What is the “winter camp” going to do when roads are not plowed? The proposed entrance, on Harmony Road, is not plowed or maintained by Garfield County and remained unplowed this past season.
To Janet’s question: Where to locate the “Camp” and what should they do with the property? The camp has utilized a recreational facility in Rifle for years. Why not there? The Missouri Heights property can easily be sold under the originally intended residential zoning code or restored as agricultural land with help from organizations now dedicated for that purpose. It’s time for the board to recognize that pursuing the location in Missouri Heights is not in the best interest of Ascendigo or its clients and they should withdraw the application.
Karen Moculeski
Carbondale