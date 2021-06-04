Ascendigo belongs in another place
Editor:
I am a longtime resident and homeowner in Missouri Heights. I am going to completely let my feelings be known to all of those who find it necessary to weigh in on this very sensitive subject — Ascendigo.
Especially targeting those of you from who-knows-where or locals who don’t even live in the vicinity of this ridiculous project. We have invested hard-earned money to live in this beautiful, rural, uncrowded, single-family-zoned agricultural area. How dare you all accuse us of not being mindful of the children that benefit from this program.
It is this Ascendigo group that is not being mindful to the neighbors of this property. We are blessed to have such a program in this valley, but this is not the proper location. Yes, homes will be built. The owners may be here two to three weeks or months a year. Maybe full time, but it will be less impact to the environment. A CPA from Carbondale wrote recently — “Tax argument a slippery slope,” June 3 — about it being one of the largest job producers in Garfield County. This is single-family-zoned area. We did not move here to live next to such a development. It will alter the water table, impose upon the migration of wildlife and destroy the night sky. Please will someone of authority or sanity help us. Thank you for allowing me to speak for myself and my neighbors. Ascendigo is a beautiful program for another place.
Barbara Brett
Carbondale