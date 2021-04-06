Editor:
I read Janet Mohrman’s letter of support for the Ascendigo proposal with sadness (Sunday). I do not know her and she doesn’t know me, but assumes me and my Missouri Heights neighbors to be prejudging, blindly non-accepting and more worried about property values than the needs of children with Autism. Nothing could be farther from the truth. During my career as a lawyer in Illinois I devoted years of legal work and volunteer advocacy to the unmet legal needs of children.
When I first heard about the proposed plan to put Ascendigo’s facility in Missouri Heights, I wondered how it could possibly be a responsible choice to put vulnerable youth in such an inappropriate location. The infrastructure is clearly deficient. The only access to the property is up two slow, winding mountain roads, with tight turns, making emergency response something that would scare me as a parent of a child spending time there. In this area, we are concerned about the adequacy of the water supply for the existing households, and the aging and somewhat unreliable well and pump system (that we would apparently be sharing with the facility) while we experience drought conditions. We were evacuated for the recent Lake Christine fire. Wildfire is a present and continuing danger that should be avoided in siting a facility to serve vulnerable youth. Frankly, Ascendigo can and should do better.
It has become normalized to assume that those who do not share our opinions are simply bad people. I read Ms. Mohrman’s letter assuming her sincerity and compassion, and I understand her pride in her daughter’s work. I, too, hope that all children obtain the love, support, programs, and opportunities that will help them live healthy and happy lives, living up to their potential and their dreams. For that reason, I would urge those seeking to build the proposed Ascendigo facility to find a more appropriate, responsible site in the valley. Finally, I would urge those who believe that Missouri Heights residents are just being “NIMBYs” to look for the far more likely problem here, and to “follow the money.”
Cheryl Niro
Missouri Heights resident