Ascendigo’s land use change request has been divisive for the community. Many opposed have donated or have children/loved ones on the spectrum. Some chose MH because their own disability required that they relocate to a non-stimulating area. Are your clients’ needs more important than those of your already established neighbors? Perhaps the reason that you continue to get pushback is because you continue to choose residential neighborhoods, which are not compatible. This community supported you before you could afford land for 3.9 million dollars and when 10+ million dollar build outs weren’t in the works.
You are in jeopardy of permanently fracturing the relationships that have helped you prosper. The community, your community, has spoken (~560 people). Your proposal doesn’t fit with an educational use. Your history and IRS tax filings show that. Your project would bring a continuously lit parking lot to the backyard of a residential neighborhood, provide unacceptable levels of traffic and noise, disrupt the rural feeling that we all bought homes for, and bring a wildcard to the most extreme wildfire prone area in our county, all without proper egress. Your traffic study and water tests revealed issues.
What do you have to gain? Nothing is worth destroying the good name of your company. Please open up your heart and return to the community that has supported you since the start. Your clients do deserve a camp, just in the right location, that won’t further fracture our community and interfere with the enjoyment of people's property.
Natasha Soby
Carbondale