Editor:
Ascendigo is a well-respected, non-profit organization in the Roaring Fork Valley. Unfortunately, their vision for Ascendigo Ranch in Missouri Heights is simply not compatible with the current zoning regulations and the limited natural resources in the area. For most people, their investment in their home is among the largest that they will make, and, therefore, knowing with a high degree of certainty what types of land uses could be imposed in their neighborhood is critical to sound decision-making. A requirement for compatibility of land use assures landowners that the risk of adverse effects due to future development is minimal. Requiring compatibility is a way to offer predictability to landowners about the future land development in their neighborhood.
Ascendigo Ranch has filed a 700-plus page, convoluted, “limited impact” review application with Garfield County, which can be found in its entirety on the Garfield County planning department’s website. Examples of their idea of “limited impact” include almost 50,000 square feet of new structure, including a 14,000-square-foot, 50-foot high activity center. Their peak months of operation will consist of more than 100 people on-site daily. They have also committed to offering year-round programming and have reserved the right to offer the property to outside organizations for other uses as they see fit.
This type of heavy commercial use is not compatible with the rural residential zoning of Missouri Heights, as outlined in Garfield County’s growth plan. We must say no to Ascendigo in Missouri Heights.
Kirk Hartley
Carbondale